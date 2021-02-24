Thanks, letter writer Don Strasser (Free Press, Feb. 21) for disclosing uncomfortable truth: Many Republicans support “white nationalists, ‘Christian’ nationalists, anti-Semites, fascists and gullible QAnon loonies.”

I frontally challenge Trumpcultists (Minnesota Rep.) Susan Akland and (U.S. Rep.) Jim Hagedorn, or allies, to refute this.

Bring it on. Today’s GOP endorses a toxic, destructive, hate-drenched worldview: Raging hostility against diversity.

My Jan. 25 letter (altogether unchallenged) documented the colossal moral disparity between progressives and “conservatives.” Overwhelmingly, "the right" owns a culture of violence.

Trump endorsed police brutality and anti-protester violence at rallies, and pardoned murderous war criminals. Right-wingnuts, not progressives, brandished violent weapons at rallies. Right-wingnuts, not progressives, embraced lies about the supposedly “stolen” 2020 election. Right-wingnuts, not progressives, own the Jan. 6 D.C. riot — an outrageous attempt to overturn legitimate election results.

Notwithstanding this horrendous pandemic (nearly 500,000 Americans dead), belligerent anti-mask defiance exists overwhelmingly on the right.

We moderate progressives flatly reject and condemn violence, consistently. Looting and arson are unacceptable — period. For perpetrators, we fully support justice — prosecution and (with conviction), punishment. We progressives reject double standards; many conservatives endorse them, favoring crushing “antifa” and other “leftists,” leaving criminal right-wingnuts (Kenosha likely murderer Kyle Rittenhouse; St. Louis gun-pointing maniacs Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lionized at Republicans’ 2020 national convention) scot-free.

The White (and “Christian”) supremacists controlling today’s Republican Party must confront inescapable reality: People don’t like being dominated. This was true among Black Southerners (pre-civil-rights), colonized people (pre-liberation from colonial powers) and LGBTQ Americans, before 1969’s NYC Stonewall uprising (launching the LGBTQ equality movement).

Right-wingers and Republicans: Marginalized people’s right to not be oppressed decisively outweighs your “right” to perpetually oppress them. Deal with it.

Fred Slocum

Mankato

