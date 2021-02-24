Thanks, letter writer Don Strasser (Free Press, Feb. 21) for disclosing uncomfortable truth: Many Republicans support “white nationalists, ‘Christian’ nationalists, anti-Semites, fascists and gullible QAnon loonies.”
I frontally challenge Trumpcultists (Minnesota Rep.) Susan Akland and (U.S. Rep.) Jim Hagedorn, or allies, to refute this.
Bring it on. Today’s GOP endorses a toxic, destructive, hate-drenched worldview: Raging hostility against diversity.
My Jan. 25 letter (altogether unchallenged) documented the colossal moral disparity between progressives and “conservatives.” Overwhelmingly, "the right" owns a culture of violence.
Trump endorsed police brutality and anti-protester violence at rallies, and pardoned murderous war criminals. Right-wingnuts, not progressives, brandished violent weapons at rallies. Right-wingnuts, not progressives, embraced lies about the supposedly “stolen” 2020 election. Right-wingnuts, not progressives, own the Jan. 6 D.C. riot — an outrageous attempt to overturn legitimate election results.
Notwithstanding this horrendous pandemic (nearly 500,000 Americans dead), belligerent anti-mask defiance exists overwhelmingly on the right.
We moderate progressives flatly reject and condemn violence, consistently. Looting and arson are unacceptable — period. For perpetrators, we fully support justice — prosecution and (with conviction), punishment. We progressives reject double standards; many conservatives endorse them, favoring crushing “antifa” and other “leftists,” leaving criminal right-wingnuts (Kenosha likely murderer Kyle Rittenhouse; St. Louis gun-pointing maniacs Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lionized at Republicans’ 2020 national convention) scot-free.
The White (and “Christian”) supremacists controlling today’s Republican Party must confront inescapable reality: People don’t like being dominated. This was true among Black Southerners (pre-civil-rights), colonized people (pre-liberation from colonial powers) and LGBTQ Americans, before 1969’s NYC Stonewall uprising (launching the LGBTQ equality movement).
Right-wingers and Republicans: Marginalized people’s right to not be oppressed decisively outweighs your “right” to perpetually oppress them. Deal with it.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.