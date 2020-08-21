I, along with over 600 others, attended the rally on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Mankato Aug. 16.
It was inspiring to see such a wide cross-section of Americans exercising their right to assemble in public. Families with small children, students, veterans, people of color and various ethnicities, all showed up for a peaceful, masked and socially-distanced demonstration of unity.
It was exciting, even more so as the pro-Trump motorcade drove across the bridge halfway through the protest. We were treated to a parade of large pick-up trucks and motorcycles. One of the pick-ups swerved close to the curb, deliberately blowing oily black smoke on the protesters (known as “coal-rolling”, which is illegal).
Middle fingers were extended in greeting. Words were exchanged. Some protesters entered the roadway, stopping the motorcade.
I started looking for an escape route. Suddenly, though, an unmarked police car turned on its lights, and several cops jumped out. The road was quickly cleared, and the event continued peacefully.
To my knowledge, no one was hurt, and no arrests were made, but I would ask people to be more tolerant of each other in the future.
Show your colors, speak your mind, but please love your neighbor. That’s all I ask.
Charles Brittain Fleming
North Mankato
