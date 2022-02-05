When my father graduated from Loyola, it was connected to SS Peter and Paul church in a building with signage that now says "Parish Offices."
Back in the 50's, many of my Loyola classrooms were in what is now called Fitzgerald Campus or DeSmet Hall.
And today, some of my neighbor kids and their classmates are reading and writing and speaking in buildings that are called "Good Counsel."
I respect The Free Press staff too highly to even imagine that you folks would seriously argue that Loyola High School is now Good Counsel, but it used to be DeSmet Hall and before that it was Parish Offices.
And I believe you know the brick and mortar building that was the home of Mankato High School is also not the equivalent to the powerful, brain developing entities that are now Mankato West High School and Mankato East High School.
You are fully aware that schools, at the least, are: the current students, the teachers, the support staff, the education supplies, the protocols, the extra-curricular groups, the traditions, the supportive public, the alumni, and probably other contributors readers can think of.
In comparison, I also don't believe the Mankato Free Press is just the structure and equipment at 418 S. 2nd Street.
Instead The Free Press is a variety of skilled people who work together to make sure a good newspaper is available to keep our area informed of the good, the bad and the ugly.
If someday you folks move within the city limits, or even a bit beyond, or quite a bit beyond, or go totally viral, I'll write a letter of support and argue that The Mankato Free Press is still The Free Press.
John Dorn
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.