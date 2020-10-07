Matt Peterson is a general manager for a local construction corporation. On a daily basis he bids, budgets, oversees and closes out multi-million dollar projects. As a construction professional, he will be able to examine North Mankato city infrastructure and capital improvement proposals, evaluate priorities, and recommend how to balance those projects within budget constraints.
With the city’s failing infrastructure and new construction, Peterson’s construction experience will be invaluable when evaluating and approving proposals on needed infrastructure repairs and capital improvement projects.
Kim Spears is an IT analyst for a major local corporation. His experience with both hardware and software would also be invaluable to the City Council when reviewing and approving proposals in an environment of continued need for technology additions and upgrades.
As a former council member, he asked questions, and continually advocated for fiscal caution and responsibility. Continuing to do so will be especially critical in the future as the consequences from COVID-19 will require careful fiscal planning.
Both of these individuals will bring critical skill sets to our City Council that are not currently represented on the council. Please vote for Peterson and Spears to represent you on North Mankato’s City Council.
Barbara Church
North Mankato
