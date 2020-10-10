I’m proud to support Matt Peterson for North Mankato City Council.
Peterson’s profession has provided him a strong familiarity with bidding, budgeting and overseeing large-scale projects. His understanding of project management and balancing priorities will be invaluable as North Mankato grapples with aging infrastructure and budget constraints.
But while there’s no question he has the necessary experience, Peterson has earned my vote for other reasons. He will not be a rubber-stamp for any entrenched interest. He has expressed a sincere willingness to seek out information, ask questions, listen to constituent feedback and consider all perspectives.
Peterson is committed to inclusion. When Councilman Jim Whitlock and Mayor Mark Dehen voted to silence public comments at public meetings, he spoke up for his fellow constituents. When Council Candidate Nancy Goodwin (in her council-appointed role on the Greenway Advisory Committee) excluded residents from offering input at public meetings about pollinator gardens, he disagreed.
The city of North Mankato is long overdue for a truly fresh perspective. Please consider casting your vote for Peterson for North Mankato City Council.
Stefanie Jaquette
North Mankato
