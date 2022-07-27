Payday loans are small-dollar loans due on a borrower’s next payday. In Blue Earth County, in 2021, the average payday loan size was $355, and the cost of borrowing this amount for two weeks computed to an appalling 294% annual percentage rate.
One could overlook this exorbitant interest rate if borrowers took out one loan, climbed out of debt and walked away satisfied. But that is not the reality surrounding this predatory loan product.
Minnesota Department of Commerce data show that the typical payday loan borrower in Blue Earth County takes out an average of 14 loans per year, getting trapped in a vicious and never-ending cycle.
I vigorously oppose these practices which exploit people’s financial problems for profit. This year my church community, First Presbyterian Church of Mankato, signed on to be an endorsed organization for Minnesotans for Fair Lending.
This organizing group is seeking to pass an ordinance at the city level in Mankato which would prevent the debt trap, mimicking an ordinance passed unanimously in Moorhead in 2020. Our congregation is passionate about social justice and advocacy, and we believe backing this cause is another way for us to put faith into action.
We as a city have the power to make a more economically just community and regulate these loans based on our values. I encourage you to reach out to the Mankato City Council to learn more about this issue impacting the lives of so many of our neighbors!
Bailey DeVetter
Mankato
