I’m writing in response to article published in The Free Press March 4: “’Medication fog’ can mimic dementia.”
This was an excellent article that really sheds light on the rising problem of polypharmacy in our aging population. One thing I feel this article lacked, though, was a nod to the large role pharmacists play every day in solving this problem.
The primary role of a pharmacist is to ensure each patient is getting the right medication for their diagnosis while taking into account the patient’s individual health history and other medications s/he is already taking.
The pharmacist is the medication expert. They are in an ideal position to critically evaluate a patient’s medication list in a comprehensive manner. Nationwide, prescribers are looking to their pharmacist colleagues to help optimize medication therapy for their patients. Locally, Mayo Clinic Health System has six pharmacists who work within our clinics and are an invaluable resource for medication information for local practitioners. We meet with patients daily to comprehensively review medications. We have the benefit of access to the patient’s entire electronic medical record where we are able to view and assess vital signs, lab values, and provider notes. We are trained to assess the patient for signs and symptoms that could be related to adverse effects from one or multiple medications. We work directly with the patient’s provider to make recommended changes to the medication regimen. And we have close follow up with patients to assess how each change is working, whether that be by phone, online, or in person.
By working together as a team, pharmacists and providers are able to provide the best possible care for our patients.
Kelsie Davis
site lead pharmacist
Mayo Clinic Health System
Waseca
