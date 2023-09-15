I am a proud small-town pharmacist, and I read the recent letter, “Pharmacy benefit managers save companies money.” It shocked and outraged me.
I have been fighting big PBMs on behalf of Minnesota’s independent pharmacies for years because these middlemen use unfair and monopolistic tactics to put independents out of business. Minnesota has lost more independent pharmacies in the last 10 years than any other state. I am responding personally because all of Mankato’s independent pharmacies have closed.
The business practices of PBMs have been driving drug prices up for patients and shutting down independent pharmacies. Just three PBMs control 80 percent of America’s prescription drug market, and they are owned by big insurance companies, Cigna, UnitedHealth Group and CVS.
PBMs decide which drugs will be covered, and how much a patient’s copay will be. Even though these middlemen are negotiating huge discounts with manufacturers they do not pass those savings on to patients. Taken together these tactics have been driving up the cost of drugs for years.
Add to this the fact that many PBMs do not fairly reimburse pharmacies for the prescriptions they fill, and often PBMs steer patients toward their own affiliated pharmacies. Patients are hurting from high costs and limited choices, while pharmacies are going out of business — 22 this year alone in Minnesota.
This cannot go on. This is why Congress and state legislatures have been looking to pass meaningful PBM reforms. These reforms are not a handout to drug manufacturers or an effort to nationalize health care. They are common sense reforms to rein in the worst excesses of these middlemen.
Deborah Keavney
Winsted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.