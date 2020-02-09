The Feb. 6 column by Leonard Pitts Jr. is far off base. Apparently he still can’t get over the election of 2016 and condemns anyone who is a Trump supporter.
Taking on Franklin Graham shows how uninformed Pitts is. Franklin Graham is CEO of Samaritans Purse, one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world.
Graham is having a huge impact on changing lives around the world. He and Samaritans Purse help anyone no matter their skin color, past sins, religion or political affiliation. The goal is to change people’s lives from a life of sin (like Trumps, myself and everyone reading this) to a life of purpose with hope.
Pitts is really good at judging with his biased inaccurate assumptions and conclusions. Yes, Lord have mercy because we all need God’s forgiveness through his son Jesus Christ.
John Roise
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.