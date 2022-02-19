I read about the YMCA trying to add another location in Mankato.
I think it is very sad that we do not have a senior center that serves lunches so that seniors can come to share a meal and fellowship with other seniors. The senior center that Mankato has does not provide that, and having lunches at a beautiful central location is such a plus in the lives of seniors.
The senior center that exists could use the entire upper floor to provide a wonderful setting for Monday-Friday lunches for seniors living independently throughout the city.
But no. Let's focus on building another YMCA without having a much needed senior citizen center that provides an opportunity for a good, healthy meal and fellowship for seniors living independently throughout the city.
Very sad.
Karen McDonald
Mankato
