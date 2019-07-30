Greater Mankato Growth and the Center for Partnership’s Aesthetics and Livability Committee’s lighting plan reveals a shallow understanding of what attracts people to picture Old Town, Mankato’s entertainment district and Belgrade Avenue in a unified way.
The plan fails to appreciate current strengths of the river valley or the unique identity of this place.
From many viewpoints of our magnificent river towns, several things are plain as day even past sundown. One can easily see the strengths of this valley are the businesses waiting to be fully utilized and foliage, wonderfully vibrant each Fall.
We already have an abundance of lights in all locations that do not connect us visually. Brick and mortar shops connect us. The river and hillsides connect us. Improving aesthetic connectivity among our area destinations doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel.
Is it so hard to capitalize on those strengths instead?
To improve aesthetic connections between Mankato and North Mankato, we need to consider our cities’ identities. Proposed lighting will position our area as a copycat of Minneapolis’ bridges and Nicollet Mall. Adding trendy lighting won’t improve aesthetics of what we already have. Trends come and go, but embracing our strengths lasts a lifetime.
Pursuits connecting metropolitan areas are much more effective when they focus on what is aesthetically already in place. Business destinations in each of these areas prompt people to move between them.
Filling four business vacancies on Front Street, one on Belgrade, and several on Riverfront could enhance this goal, as could finding ways to increase foliage and plantings atop the Memorial Bridge or along Minnesota River. Focus on business development and natural resources we already have.
David Schmitt
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.