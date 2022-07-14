George Will’s recent article on the Environmental Protection Agency Supreme Court decision failed to mention the history behind the decision. The libertarians like Charles and the late David Koch and their multi-millionaire and billionaire supporters and corporations who funneled money through non-profit entities to hide their identities contributed to think tanks and the Federalist Society to promote judges to the federal courts who could be counted on to support their views on environmental issues.
The six Supreme Court justices who were appointed by Republican presidents were all carefully chosen to produce the desired result of preventing the EPA from addressing climate change in a systematic way.
The Koch political action committees have also aggressively funded candidates to political office which has resulted in the political gridlock in the U.S. Senate. The winners are fossil fuel corporations and the loser is Planet Earth.
John Kluge
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.