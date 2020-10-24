I recently read an article in the paper regarding the police program changes. I believe further education in any occupation is wise.
In the paper I also read about a child molester who was active for several years and had the opportunity to repeat his offenses. I read abut a stepfather who physically abused a two year old. Also a homicide in a business.
What confuses me is how a human being, namely law enforcement, can be totally prepared for all and any of these situations? Education is always helpful but so is common sense and realistic expectations.
I would have participated in these programs but unable to because of illness.
I’m asking the powers that be to provide some insight. It would be greatly appreciated.
Ruby Mehr
Mankato
