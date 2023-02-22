It is well documented that when more people walk and bicycle, an individual’s health is better and communities are stronger and better connected. Our state is healthier and happier, not to mention environmentally and economically stronger.
As a public health professional, I am an advocate for walking and bicycling so I participated in the 2023 Minnesota Bike Walk Summit hosted by BikeMN in St. Paul Feb. 9. I met with Sens. Nick Frentz and Rich Draheim and Representatives Jeff Brand, Luke Frederick and Brian Pfarr to discuss issues that are important to me this session, especially the comprehensive Omnibus Transportation Bill named in honor of Bill Dooley.
I also spoke with them about funding for Safe Routes to School, infrastructure grants and active transportation, as well as a few policy recommendations supported by BikeMN that would make walking and biking safer and more convenient.
They, and I, understand that biking and walking are not the only solution to our public health, climate, community sustainability and equity related issues, but we agreed that there is a high return on investment.
I wanted to publicly thank Frentz and Draheim as well as Brand, Frederick and Pfarr for taking the time to meet and discuss the issues that are important for our district, and I’m grateful to them for their interest in the topic.
I think that making walking and bicycling safe and convenient in communities throughout Minnesota will help ensure that they are places where young people want to live, businesses want to locate and families can prosper. We need to keep working to make it a reality.
Cindy Winters
Mankato
