My wife and I recently traveled by car from Arizona to Minnesota.
Two things were obvious and made the trip more enjoyable — traffic was lighter than usual and the serious lack of political campaigning.
Does anyone miss being bombarded with political ads after the last two years of Democratic debates and ads? Canada and Europe limit campaigning in their local and national elections, something like 90 days in Europe and 45 days in Canada.
Wish we could enact similar limits in the United States.
Phil Peterson
Cleveland
