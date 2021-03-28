At the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato, we hold with sorrow and outrage the attacks, throughout this pandemic year and especially on March 16, upon our Asia American and Pacific Islanders siblings.
We reject both verbal and physical violence steeped in prejudice, systemic oppression and misogyny.
Our faith calls us to see the beauty and value of our human diversity — diversity of religious belief, of identity and ethnicity, of history and experience. Our siblings should never be attacked, humiliated or dehumanized by name-calling, being spit upon or killing.
We call upon all our neighbors to urge our political leaders to hold attackers and killers accountable, as well as to institute laws and policies to protect those most vulnerable.
By Rev. Dr. Rita Capezzi
and Penny Herickhoff, board president
Unitarian Universalist
Fellowship of Mankato
