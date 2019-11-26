Despite my disappointment over the Federal Highway Administration’s decision to not provide a grant to finish Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm, I feel compelled to thank Rep. Jim Hagedorn and state officials from both parties for coming together to advocate for this long overdue highway expansion.
In the current toxic political atmosphere, I was especially impressed to watch two former political rivals, Rep. Hagedorn and Gov. Tim Walz, work together on a project that both advocated for in Congress.
In addition, Hagedorn and Minnesota Department of Transportation joined city and county elected officials and business leaders across the political spectrum in an attempt to convince the highway administration to finish this 50-year-old project.
The fact bureaucrats decided not to fund this request (or the requests of any other Minnesota project for that matter) doesn’t lessen my appreciation for the team effort.
And while we didn’t receive funding for Highway 14, Hagedorn and many of these same local officials and business leaders worked together to obtain funding for the expansion of taxiways and repair of the runway at the Mankato airport. These funds will provide much needed infrastructure improvements for Mankato.
Thank you, again, to Hagedorn and all our local elected officials and business leaders for placing the people over partisanship and party. And while unsuccessful this time, I encourage all parties to continue to work together to push the Highway 14 ball over the goal line.
Kris Schneeberg
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.