The recent killing of 19 school children in Texas has prompted a national outrage — and rightfully so. My heart goes out to the families of these victims.
I hope the authorities are able to get to the bottom of what all went wrong there. All those responsible need to be held fully accountable.
I also find it ironic and very sad that this same outrage does not extend to the many other children who have been killed over the last 49 years. A few examples:
The Attorney General of Minnesota has stated that he will defend, in court if necessary, any woman who comes into this state to have an abortion. Our governor has expressed similar thoughts.
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives has stated she is a “strong Catholic” (her words, not mine). Nonetheless she stated that she supports the right of women to an abortion if they so choose.
A guest editorial in this newspaper on Wednesday suggests that the president issue an executive order protecting the right of women to have an abortion.
And now, following the joyous news of last Friday, numerous demonstrations and protests are taking place by people advocating for the right to abortion. Some of these demonstrations are even being encouraged by sitting members of Congress. How sad!
Killing babies is not health care. It is premeditated murder. Period.
I would submit that any politician who is OK with that is not fit to hold public office.
Richard Winter
Janesville
