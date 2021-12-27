A story summary box on top of the Dec. 20 paper read: "Most oppose rentals on pasture." The headline proclaimed: "Most residents don't want rental housing on pasture."
These headlines are based on the Free Press online question. Out of 240 total respondents (not my idea of "most residents" in a city whose population is close to 50,000) 140 of those respondents, just over half at 58%, are opposed to rental housing in the Tourtellotte neighborhood on land often referred to as the pasture.
Isn't it time for the city of Mankato to convene a meaningful conversation with residents across the city, from all neighborhoods, all economic backgrounds, age groups, cultures and races? Such conversations would need to be arranged at a variety of times and places and facilitated by skilled individuals, so that many perspectives would be represented and heard.
The world around us is changing. Single-family, owner-occupied housing is not affordable for many, and all people deserve access to safe, affordable housing. Rental housing could be located in established neighborhoods with available land, like the pasture in the Tourtellotte neighborhood, as well as in new neighborhoods as the city expands to the east.
I appreciate The Free Press and have found your editorial opinions and the letters that you carry balanced and representatives of varied perspectives. However, it is time for the results of the online poll to be reported as what they are, a tiny fraction of our population and not very representative of much of anything.
Margo W. Druschel
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.