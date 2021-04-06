A very small subgroup of people are falling through the cracks when it comes to vaccine availability. I will explain. I got my first COVID vaccine about a month ago at a pop-up clinic at Centenary Church here in Mankato.
I was planning on coming back last Friday to receive my second shot, but I was diagnosed with strep not even 24 hours prior to the vaccination clinic. I was told to call the vaccination provider (Hennepin Healthcare) to reschedule. They told me there would be no more of the pop up clinics in Mankato and that I could either come to Minneapolis or find a different provider here in town.
Well, transportation is a huge barrier for me, so that basically ruled out the Minneapolis option. I then looked into my more feasible local options (or lack thereof).
I first asked the doctor who had diagnosed me with the strep, because she would know my situation best, right? She was with Mayo Clinic Health System and said they could not provide me with my second shot during the time frame it was supposed to be administered because I did not meet the required criteria. I then checked Mankato Clinic. Nope.
None of the pharmacies could do it either. I called the county health department. They too were baffled and referred me to my original vaccination provider who is now inaccessible to me. So now what?
I can’t get my second shot within the recommended time frame. That leaves me to forever be not properly fully vaccinated or get three doses in total (if, even the providers can do that). Either option I’m not entirely comfortable with.
Janna Finch
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.