I read with interest the July 10 article about the drying up of the Great Salt Lake and the adverse side effects for wildlife and air quality in a highly-populated region of Utah.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, among the top 15 states for population growth of more than 9%, eight are out in the West and Utah is in the lead.
The 2020 population for Utah was 3,275,252 or an 18.4% increase. If this population trend continues, the future doesn't bode well for the lake — or the West.
Cheri Hustad Falk
Good Thunder
