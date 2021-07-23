I read with interest the July 10 article about the drying up of the Great Salt Lake and the adverse side effects for wildlife and air quality in a highly-populated region of Utah.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, among the top 15 states for population growth of more than 9%, eight are out in the West and Utah is in the lead.

The 2020 population for Utah was 3,275,252 or an 18.4% increase. If this population trend continues, the future doesn't bode well for the lake — or the West.

Cheri Hustad Falk

Good Thunder

