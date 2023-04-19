Higher education is the pathway to better life opportunities and outcomes, yet people with intellectual disabilities have the least access to education after high school.
Minnesota has yet to recognize their potential and invest in students with intellectual disabilities. Every year approximately 1,000 students with intellectual disabilities graduate from Minnesota’s high schools. Many of these students want to continue their education. However, only three of Minnesota's nearly 200 higher education institutions offer programs for students with intellectual disabilities. None of the programs are inclusive.
Minnesota can enroll approximately 90 students a year, which means less than 3% of young adults with intellectual disabilities can attend college in our state.
Efforts are underway in Minnesota to expand inclusive post-secondary education. Minnesota Inclusive Higher Education Act (SF 655 and HF 687) is gaining traction in the current legislative session.
If enacted, the legislation would fund a technical assistance center to help guide Minnesota’s inclusive higher education practices and provide competitive grants for institutes of higher education to support start-up costs or enhance an existing program.
I am pursing a master's degree in social work at Minnesota State University and have written a policy brief on this subject. MSU could be a leader by having the first fully inclusive post-secondary program for young adults with intellectual disabilities. Faculty at MSU have already created an inclusive postsecondary initiative ready to implement, but for approval from the university administration.
The time is now to make MSU and our communities stronger, more diverse, and more accessible to all its citizens. Please urge state legislators to demonstrate their commitment to educational equity by enacting the Minnesota Higher Education Act. With your support, we can prepare all Minnesotans for lives of inclusion, lifelong education and prosperity.
DeAnn Prouty
Burnsville
