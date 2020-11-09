LUDWIG JAMES FRETHAM, age 94 of Waseca died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Foxdale in Waseca. Born on May 24, 1926 in Waseca, Minnesota, he was the son of Andrew and Gena (Loken) Fretham. He attended school in Waseca. He married Clarisse "Chris" Kamrath on June 14, 1959. He worked for Bud Tr…