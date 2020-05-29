Christopher Leonard's "Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America" is a six-year investigation of one of the largest private corporations in the United States.
It is owned and operated by Charles Koch. He and his late brother, David, used its profits to change the political and economic reality for all Americans.
It has also used its political lobbying to favor its own fossil-fuel dependent profits and block efforts to control climate change.
Since 2000, it has changed course from fighting the states' environmental regulations to using lobbying and political contributions to infiltrate and destroy the states' regulation from the inside.
It has reached a pinnacle of success with the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Senate by placing lobbyists and others favorable to doing away with the EPA and opening the Department of the Interior federal lands to fossil fuel development.
A secretive corporation that owns assets in many key industries is driven by Charles Koch's desire to instill libertarian beliefs into all facets of society and protect the wealth of billionaires and corporations from the state.
Koch's main enemy is a Democratic Party that does not share his goals.
Koch Industries has spent lavishly to fund and discipline Republicans and defeat Democrats.
A one-party state ruled by a Philosopher King will require changing the rules and laws of the United States from those that have governed us since the country's inception.
John Kluge
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.