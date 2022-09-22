Sept. 22, 2022, marks the 160th anniversary of a pivotal moment in American political and social history; one that is often overlooked, and certainly underestimated.
On that day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which declared “…that on the 1st day of January, A.D., 1863, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free …”
Revisionist historians have claimed, in recent years, that Lincoln was either hesitant or insincere in issuing his executive order on emancipation. They argue that Lincoln freed slaves in precisely the areas where the federal government had no military control — namely the Confederate states, leaving other slaves, in the federally controlled border slave states of Kentucky, Maryland, Delaware and Missouri, still in bondage.
Lincoln was neither hesitant nor insincere. In fact he was shrewd enough to understand that he was playing a dangerous political game. If he alienated the voters (only white men could vote in the congressional elections of 1862) in the states who possessed slaves but remained loyal to the Union, it would mean the likely secession of those states, and the strengthening of the Confederacy.
Lincoln chose to tread lightly, warning the Confederate states what continued rebellion against the legitimate authority of the federal government under the U.S. Constitution would mean for them, beyond Jan. 1, 1863; while at the same time, granting the loyal border states and some areas in the Confederacy, already under Union military occupation, a temporary exemption.
Neither the Preliminary nor Final Emancipation Proclamations (issued on Jan. 1, 1863) were intended to be an end in themselves. Instead, they were war measures, designed to encourage slaves to rise up and enlist as soldiers in the Union Army, and to stop international recognition of the Confederacy by European powers; namely, Great Britain and France.
What Lincoln ultimately hoped to achieve was passage of a 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery throughout the entire United States. He knew that from a legal standpoint, any executive order he issued as president could be overturned by a later administration. The only way to guarantee that slavery would be forever abolished was to amend the Constitution.
Lincoln’s goal was finally realized, in 1865, with the final passage of the 13th Amendment. By then, Lincoln himself was dead — the victim of his own, as well as that of his administration’s, stand against slavery.
The timing of Lincoln’s Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation was also significant. As early as July 22, 1862, Lincoln announced to the astonished members of his cabinet that he intended to issue a document freeing the slaves as a way to deny the Confederate States a major source of manpower (slave labor) as well as to elevate the war to one of liberation for millions of enslaved people.
From a military standpoint, it couldn’t have come at a worse time. In fact, Lincoln was persuaded by Secretary of State William Seward to hold off issuing such a proclamation until the North won a significant battlefield victory. Lincoln agreed to wait.
On Sept. 17, 1862, the bloodiest single day battle of the Civil War was fought at Sharpsburg, Maryland (Antietam). While the battle could hardly be called decisive, Lincoln used it as the occasion he needed to issue the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which he did on Sept. 22, 1862.
Some 100 days later, on Jan. 1, 1863, the Final Emancipation Proclamation went into effect, since the Confederacy did not heed Lincoln’s warning to lay down its arms and rejoin the Union.
When celebrating the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday, in 2023, there will be much more to it than simply acknowledging the passage of time, and the beginning of a new calendar cycle. Much has been made of the Juneteenth holiday in recent years, to the point that it is now a federally recognized holiday in the United States — in the South as well as in the North.
Without Sept. 22, 1862, and January 1, 1863, as well as the leadership of President Lincoln, there would be no Juneteenth for anyone to celebrate. History does matter.
Bryce Stenzel is a teacher, historian and has a master’s degree in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.