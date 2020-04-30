Regarding letter published in The Free Press April 17: I was happy to see Timothy Maertens’ calling out of one who looks to be a relative regarding this person’s relentless brow beating of President Donald Trump.
My first thought was “good for him!” It’s about time someone called this alleged “expert” leftist on the carpet for his ongoing tirades over the years. There is a limit to everything and I believe this gentleman, Tom Maertens, has exceeded his many times over.
As a follow up to these thoughts I would suggest a very good read for Tom Maertens would be the book “Addicted to Outrage” by Glen Beck. In it Beck speaks on this very topic for 375 pages so there is something in there for everyone whether you are for or against President Trump.
Attitudes so prevalent today have pushed our country closer to the brink of destruction than most people realize. It’s about time that we all grow up and take charge as responsible Americans and work to preserve rather than destroy our American heritage.
Charles Westermayer
Mankato
