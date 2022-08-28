I was born, raised, lived on, and now own, a portion of our family farm with 1.8 miles of shoreline of the Blue Earth River and have floated near the entire length of the Blue Earth River all the way to and past Rapidan Dam, countless times.
I served on the Environmental & Natural Resources Committee in the Minnesota House of Representatives for most of my 15 years there. I personally testified, authored, and passed bills to fund and repair Rapidan Dam in front of both my own committee and the bonding committee.
I went over hundreds of documents and studies that proposed both repair and replacement of the dam. Having said this, I consider myself an expert on this controversial subject and offer my opinion.
I believe the government agencies involved have grossly underestimated both the financial and the environmental impact of any proposed dam removal. With what I have studied over the years, I believe that the dewatering, demolition, and hazardous chemical waste disposal, would far exceed what has been estimated and Blue Earth County would be left hanging for the debt for years to come.
With the cost of demolition/construction going up every year and certainly, over the 10 years to accomplish this project, the costs would skyrocket. Also, from my look at these proposed plans over the years, I believe the footprint involved here for this project would be huge and involve much more land than estimated.
I believe that Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg was very unfair in his assessment of this situation. It’s not just one business or one family emotionally involved here. It’s literally thousands of people from here and many states that come here to enjoy the Rapidan Dam, not just the Dam Store.
Each weekend, hundreds of people walk across the Rapidan Dam bridge, taking pictures in awe of the scenery from above. Also, commissioner, you talked about a big flood taking it out. It has survived the flood of 1951, the flood of 1965 and floods of the 1990’s, without moving an inch, according to the previous Blue Earth county engineer.
The reason you have had to put money into it ever so often is because you did patchwork and piece work, instead of an aggressive long-lasting, long-range project.
Following Commissioner Kevin Paap’s idea of a long range plan, here is my advice. Be bold. Form a “Committee for the Reclamation of Rapidan Dam,” like the citizens of Mankato would do, like the 2020 focus group. Do a search for a “real consultation” firm on reclamation of riverbeds and channels, not just any construction company good at laying cement.
Slant the sides of the river channel right below the dam, from bottom to top and replant them with trees and reinforce with rock. Install long cement aprons along the side of the channel to keep the sides from eroding. From the Dam, downstream, extend the cement trough under the water to keep the riverbed intact, during the high-water flood years.
Replace the steel gates at the top of the dam, with state-of-the-art gates that raise and lower electronically. Also, you need to figure out a better way to cherry pick the trash and logs that float down against the dam in the spring.
Please keep in mind that the Department of Natural Resources has not been open minded about “keeping” the dam. They have testified and admitted in writing that their policy is to attempt to remove dams in Minnesota, not keep them.
The past DNR hydrologist has testified directly against me in committee in the House when it came to my proposals to save Rapidan Dam.
I appeal to the environmentalists in our area. Do you really want to see over 100 years of chemicals and sediment come downstream if they remove the dam. Do you want to see a piece of history removed instead of being made a historical site, and registered as such? Do you want to see an almost impenetrable obstacle to invasive fish species taken out?
And tourism for white water rafting? Seriously? I have stood on the access and watched literally a thousand young people go down the river from the dam in one day. Hundreds of people on bikes travel in and out of the park. Families playing and picnicking.
Call your County Commissioner. Ask them to please not kick the can down the road and “Get the ‘dam’ thing done!”
Tony Cornish is a former state representative from District 23B. He lives in Vernon Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.