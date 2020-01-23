There is no law that requires a presidential candidate to divulge their tax statements. Prior to 2016, it was assumed that most people would not vote for any candidate not providing this information.
Candidate with holdings throughout the world, could be compromised if they owe money to a foreign bank or individual and they could be in a position to ingratiate themselves if they make decisions involving countries where their holdings lie.
I do not need for this to be a public disclosure. Perhaps the candidate is so wealthy that they are embarrassed to show the public. Perhaps their indebtedness exceeds their resources. In either case the connections to foreign banks or individuals should be accessible.
If a candidate refuses to divulge their financial holdings publicly, there should be a non-political alternative. Perhaps a non-partisan accounting firm could be allowed to examine the financial paperwork only to satisfy that the candidate is capable of serving without compromise. If this is not feasible, then, it will require a law.
There are people that vote for a party because their family has for generations. Some only care about the abortion issue or the gun issue. Some are concerned about immigration or their 401(k).
All of those single issues would fade into obscurity, regardless of promises made, if our president has lost the ability to work solely for the good of our country.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
