The state has shut down due to the COVID-19 virus is much harder on people who live from paycheck to paycheck.
As Americans we will pull through this trial as we have with other tests.
Gov. Tim Walz has had a very difficult job of managing the state economy with jobs and balancing the safety of the people. So far he has done a very good job of this.
Recently protesters who have gathered in St. Paul have shown their displeasure by getting together in large groups which is the worst thing to do during this pandemic. Much of this protest is politically motivated.
Even the "Twitterer-in-Chief" has chimed in. He said that they should liberate Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia. Just so happens that all three of these states have Democratic governors.
The governor of Washington said the president "is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly.”
This is putting politics ahead of people’ s lives.
The state shut down is temporary to save lives. Death is permanent. This virus is very deadly. The toll keeps getting higher and higher.
Let’s give our heroes a break; they are the health-care workers and others who are stepping up in this crisis. They are risking their lives to try and protect us.
Thank you heroes.
Rodney Shunk
St. Clair
