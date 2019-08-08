Rhetorically I ask: How long after the horrendous El Paso and Dayton mass shootings did it take politicians and the media to assess blame beyond the actual perpetrators?
Some alleged it is because President Trump is a white nationalist/white supremacist, i.e. racist. Absurd and purely political I think; terribly misguided!
I believe Trump promotes nationalism. He supports all things American. Hatred and bigotry are un-American. Others see a need for still more gun regulations. Maybe, but what is their end game?
The newest culprit is video games. Personally I think young people spend too much time playing video games to the detriment of other activities such as playing sports, going to the beach/pool and recreational centers. Having said that, a number of reputable studies show no connection between video games and real world aggression.
One such study is by the Oxford Internet Institute discussed in the Feb. 15, 2019 Forbes article “New Study Shows That There Is No Link Between Violent Video Games And Aggression In Teenagers.”
Ninety seven percent of teens play video games of some type, often online with teens from other states — even other countries — building new friendships. Many video games have clear cognitive benefits.
My view of the problem with the internet primarily relates to radical websites, chat rooms, message boards, forums, and other social media. They need to be closely monitored for early signs of mentally disturbed alt-right and far-Left participants obsessed with dividing people along racial, gender and religious lines.
The way I see it the best potential solution rests at the very grass roots of the culture in the homes of each local community, nationwide.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
