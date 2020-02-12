The late January articles in the papers, pertaining to what a Montgomery priest said during one of his sermons about Islam, makes me aware of how restricted the freedom of speech has become for certain segments of our society.
Does the Council on American-Islamic Relations also repudiate political statements against American society and our country that might be heard preached in Islamic houses of worship?
It's quite evident that too many people, including our media, are completely uninformed as to what has been and is going on in the world. It's no secret who's responsible for so much genocide in the Middle East, in northern Africa — especially the horrific massacres in Nigeria, where complete villages are torched; or all the terror attacks where larger numbers of people are gathered — many in churches. Radical Muslim groups seem to be responsible for many of them, as I have observed on the news.
To learn why Rev. VanDerBroeke was concerned, I found information made public by Prof. Wm. (Bill) Warner, Ph.D, a highly respected expert on Islam. He is an author of 15 books, including the Amazon bestseller, "Sharia Law for Non-Muslims."
Islam is predominantly a political entity and that is good for us to be aware of, while respecting its religious aspects. Please find out more by going to Wikipedia or googling professor William Warner, Ph.D/Islam, and I am sure many will become concerned as well.
I respect Rev. VanDerBroeke for his foresight and concern for our country.
Leo Bromenschenkel
Janesville
