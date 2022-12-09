As leaders at Prairie Senior Cottages and Oak Terrace Assisted Living of North Mankato, our settings provide critical memory care and assisted living services to hundreds of seniors in Mankato and surrounding areas.
With more than 1 million Minnesotans 65 years or older, demand for senior care services is increasing rapidly, but across the state providers are struggling to meet the needs of our growing senior population. This is occurring in urban and rural areas alike. More and more often, seniors are turned away because of the lack of qualified staff to provide care.
In October of this year, Minnesota’s nursing homes and assisted living settings turned away seniors more than 11,000 times. The top factor cited was lack of qualified staff. Even communities well known for quality care are limiting admissions to ensure they can maintain their high standards.
What makes this so frustrating is that many senior care settings have the space to serve more seniors but must still limit admissions due to staff shortages. For example, Prairie Senior Cottages currently serves 116 residents despite having the space to serve 152. That’s 36 empty beds because of staffing shortages.
This is more than just a worker shortage — this is a crisis for Minnesota’s entire health-care system. When families lose access to local care options for their senior loved ones, many are forced to choose more expensive options or search for a care setting far away from their home and community. Further, the average person waits longer in the Emergency Room and/or is not able to find placement at the local hospital.
At Oak Terrace Assisted Living, one of our residents recently waited at the ER for four days because there were no adequate hospital bed available. This is not acceptable and resulting in soaring health-care costs for society.
The cause of the staffing crisis is simple: Senior care providers cannot pay caregivers the wages they deserve because the Minnesota Legislature is failing to adequately fund care for those who rely on state assistance, aka Medicaid.
The Legislature sets Medicaid reimbursement rates for senior care, and these rates ultimately determine the rates that can be charged to all residents. Because reimbursement rates don’t reflect the rising care costs, it’s impossible to pay caregivers properly and hire new ones to meet growing demand. Moreover, for nursing homes it takes more than two years for senior care settings to be reimbursed by the state for the actual cost of care, a lag that’s unsustainable.
This crisis demands immediate action from Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers. Hundreds of settings have raised caregiver wages by more than 10% over the last year, but it’s not enough to be competitive in the labor market.
Fixing the long-term care reimbursement system would allow providers to pay caregivers a career-level wage, attract new talent and meet the growing demand for care.
For caregivers who devote their days and nights to taking care of Minnesota’s elderly, the average wage is not enough to support themselves and their families. We must do better, and the governor and state Legislature must recognize their crucial role. Prioritizing funding for long-term care is the only way to ensure Minnesota’s families and seniors have access to the care they need when they need it.
Fortunately, Minnesota’s $17.6 billion budget surplus means that state leaders are well-positioned to make historic investments in senior care. After legislators came so close to passing one-time funding for caregiver wages earlier this year, the upcoming legislative session is a fresh opportunity for them to uphold their responsibility to protect access to care.
We urge Gov. Walz and state lawmakers to prioritize funding for long-term care in the upcoming legislative session with the same energy as other worthwhile investments in education, childcare and public safety.
An investment in senior care is an investment in the well-being of thousands of seniors, their caregivers and their loved ones. We are counting on you.
Drew Hood is the administrator of Oak Terrace Senior Living. Dustin Lee is the president and CEO of Prairie Senior Cottages.
