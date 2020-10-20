I am a retired schoolteacher. In my last teaching position, I was an Early Childhood Family Ed and preschool teacher with a public-school district.
At this level, especially, learning positive social skills are very important. Along with their parents and my fellow teachers, we helped teach children to interact with each other in a respectful manner by telling them to use their words to ask instead of grabbing and yelling; by reminding them and showing them how to share and take turns; by encouraging them to be truthful; and not to tease or name call, all by using our words and role playing. These skills all set a good example/foundation for our little citizens.
We know that children learn by example. Therefore, it is vitally important that our leaders set positive/good examples for all of us, as well. We are all called to set good examples!
How is it a good example when leaders use bullish behavior, name call, and not be truthful?
How can a leader claim to be pro life when by not informing the country right away and taking appropriate immediate actions, has caused over 215,000 people to die?
When a leader’s plan to help us defeat the COVID is to use the herd immunity plan, thereby, knowing that hundreds of thousands more people/citizens will die; how can they claim to be pro life?
We need a decent-honest-wise person to be our leader. One who knows how to set a good example for all.
Diane C. Stenson
St. Peter
