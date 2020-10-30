In response to the letter in The Free Press on Tuesday, I feel a need to respond to Mr. Stangler. His view is the same as many so-called pro-life groups. But there is much more to being truly pro-life.
I think it is much easier to look at Joe Biden's life and conclude he is more pro-life than Donald Trump. Trump's failure to provide a national plan to end the virus which has killed over 200,000 people and on the way to killing many more is not pro-life. Taking children away from their parents and putting them in cages is not pro-life.
Pro-life is caring for human beings from birth to death, taking care of the poor, elderly, and handicapped and opposing the death penalty. That is pro-life.
Biden is a practicing Catholic who follows that path. As a pro-life Catholic, I voted for Biden and Kamala Harris and I will let God be my judge.
Jean Eaton Schiebel
Brooklyn Center
