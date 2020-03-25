I'm writing this letter as plea to my fellow citizens. I watch the news and study history compulsively (just ask my amazing and incredibly tolerant wife), so I consider this information an informed opinion.
I am a doctor of psychology and education, not a medical doctor. That being said, many things about this virus are incredibly self-evident if you study the progression from its first appearance in late November/early December in Wuhan, China. Here is a list of things I have noticed.
• This virus is incredibly easy to spread.
• This virus is incredibly deadly (3.4% CDC) and damaging to all ages. It is more responsible to consider the correlation of deaths with underlying conditions and overall health than with age.
• The country of China has shown us how to fight this disease. First, they tried to suppress it, but once they realized how deadly and damaging the disease COVID-19 is here's what they did. First, they quit allowing face-to-face contact of all forms and second, they tested everyone. As they have begun to control the spread due to their amazing efforts, they now are all wearing masks to proactively limit further spread.
They were able to do this because they are a police state and can react quickly. We are a democratic republic and rely more on us individually. Please stop all face-to-face contact as much as you are able.
We cannot rely on our democratic systems to respond quickly enough to this disease. They are by nature reactive and with this virus, we citizens must be proactive.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
