As I write this I am sitting in my kitchen having just read two stories. One, about how our current president chose to go golfing while representatives of the world’s largest economies met to discuss coordinating the world’s response to the pandemic raging across the globe.
The other, about the United States officially leaving the Open Skies treaty which has allowed our European allies to more effectively monitor the movements of Russia’s military.
It strikes me, how far we have fallen as a country in these last four years. It strikes me that this is not a Trump problem. It strikes me that if 70 plus million people in this country are so gullible as to vote for a man who is so morally bereft that he will let an uncontrolled pandemic spread unabated while he golfs or removes us from supporting treaties with trusted allies that have kept our world relatively politically safe and stable for the last 70 years, that they are the problem, not our current president.
Yes, you are the problem. Biden isn’t the problem, Black people fighting for some sense of place in this nation are not the problem, and Hillary Clinton isn’t the problem.
You and your narrow selfish world views are the problem. You have brought this country to its knees. You and your unflinching support of this immoral narcissist are the problem. Just please stop.
Pick someone else, please. There are others with your views that are not quite as dangerous as this man.
Please stop.
Seriously, just make a list of the moral compromises you’ve had to make. History is watching and will judge you.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
