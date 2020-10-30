Like most important values, civility and empathy are easy words to throw around, but hard to practice.
As the sound of the word suggests, civility is a civic value. To have it means both wanting and being able to engage those in your community with whom you may disagree, but whose importance as members of the community you acknowledge and respect.
You recognize civility in someone through their actions and their interests, as well as their words.
The soil in which civility grows is empathy, the ability and desire to recognize and be sensitive to the situations and experiences of others. In short, civility and empathy are exactly what our current ultra-polarized politics are not.
Which brings me to letter to the editor published Wednesday and written to cast doubt on candidate for the Minnesota state House District 20A Erina Prom’s pledge to bring civility to Minnesota politics.
The letter does this by dropping a laundry list of partisan talking points. It’s hardly surprising to see a letter calling upon the wisdom of late-night pundits to frame District 20A’s issues rather than to try disputing how Prom’s years on the Le Sueur-Henderson Board of Education have both required and honed her civility and empathy.
Whoever thinks that polarization is taking communities where we all need to go, by all means, let's ignore candidate experience and character in favor of generalized anger. But for rest of us, let’s pay attention to — for example — Prom’s advocacy for the Ag2School credit. Her community needs her capacity to recognize issues, care for those they impact and work for the best solution for all.
Sean Easton
St. Peter
