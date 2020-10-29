I am writing in regards to Mary Lynn Scott’s letter to the editor “Don’t vote for uncivil Democrats” published Wednesday.
Ms. Scott's letter is a call not to vote for Erina Prom for House District 20A. Her sole argument? — the “incivility” of Ms. Prom’s designated party. Then she unleashes a litany of broad and unsubstantiated claims against the DFL.
So let’s talk — and use facts — about why civil people should vote for Prom for Minnesota House 20A. Public service is in her DNA — she is current vice-chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board and a member of the Minnesota School Boards Association Delegate Assembly; vice president for five years of the Master Homeowners Association in Hugo (one of the largest in Minnesota); a church youth leader and Sunday School teacher; proud wife of Eric and mom to four daughters; and a Bethel University graduate.
These roles have given her the opportunity to collaborate with a number of groups and organizations to serve the needs of her community.
She believes in civil discourse, collaboration and reasoned problem-solving. She cares deeply about the well-being of the people in the rural area she strives to represent — to work for accessible health care, good roads and effective broadband, good schools, a strong economy, and a clean environment.
She says she is running to “restore common decency to our political conversation” and foster “bipartisan solutions.”
I’ve met her. I believe her. I‘m excited to vote for someone who will actively serve Le Sueur County.
Prom is a very civil candidate.
Cindy Olson
Madison Lake
