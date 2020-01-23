The City of North Mankato’s proposed ordinance regulating native pollinators is flawed in many ways.
Native plants usually aren’t a separate, planted rectangle in a yard. More typically they are interspersed in the landscaping along with non-native plants.
The setbacks to property lines makes no sense. Non-native ferns or flowers alongside a property line would be permitted, native plants would not.
Additionally, arbitrarily limiting the square footage of native plantings does not take into consideration lot size or coverage. Today non-native grasses, plants, shrubs and trees are permitted on 100% of a lot. You will be breaking the law if you plant native plants? This is absurd.
Any ordinance should be clear enough that a resident can follow it without submitting plans to the city or getting permission from a neighbor.
For a number of reasons neighbors do not always get along. A neighbor that is not in favor of native plants may not feel comfortable saying, "No I don’t want to sign this" — possibly creating animosity.
Under this ordinance a resident could buy non-native sunflower seeds and cover their whole yard with 10-foot-high plants and that would be OK. If they are native sunflower plants that would be illegal.
The issue is a subjective one over what is “nice” lawn. The trend away from endless mowing, fertilizing and chemical use is changing. Cities across the country regulate unkempt lawns, public nuisances and noxious weeds.
Whether the plants are native or non-native is irrelevant.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
