For years, advocates have been fighting for fair lending practices for Minnesotans and now we have a chance to help them across the finish line.
Minnesotans for Fair Lending and Exodus Lending are two huge proponents who have educated our communities about predatory payday lending, what it is, and who are the communities that are being targeted.
Currently, Minnesota allows payday lenders to issue loans that cannot be described as anything other than predatory. Physical payday stores in Minnesota are often located in low-income, and neighborhoods of color. African Americans are twice as likely to live within 2.5 miles of a payday loan storefront, and Latinos are 3.1 times more likely to use payday loans when compared to white households.
The typical payday loan in Minnesota is $417 and the average interest rate is 203%. Not only do these loans include triple digit interest rates, but hidden and repetitive fees.
Payday lenders do not make sure that people can pay back their loan. All that is required is proof of income. Then, the loan (including fees and interest) are due within 30 days, and the lender has access to the borrower’s bank account to withdraw payments. This often adds overdraft and insufficient fund fees, pushing them deeper into debt.
Right now, payday loan rate cap provisions are included in the House commerce omnibus bill HF2680. Contact your state representative and state senator and urge them to vote in favor of passing HF2680.
Let’s protect our neighbors by ending predatory lending and give Minnesotans opportunities to build strong foundations that future Minnesotans can build on.
Wendy Tougas
North Mankato
