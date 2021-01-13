In only a few days, our nation will witness a hallmark of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. I am calling for peace during this time of transition and praying for our nation as we approach inauguration day.
This weekend, additional security will be deployed to St. Paul and Washington D.C. to ensure order and calm at our state and national Capitol buildings. For those who wish to protest, please do so peacefully and with respect for the National Guard, State Patrol, and other men and women of law enforcement who are away from their families protecting the safety of elected officials and protesters alike.
Respect for our beautiful Capitol and respect for each other is paramount at this time.
As leaders, it is our duty to take action to heal the divisiveness in our country. Our words and actions matter.
As Americans, we all need to do our part to work towards unity. I hope others will join me in turning down the temperature so that our nation comes through this period stronger and more united than ever before.
Rep. Susan Akland,
R-St. Peter, District 19A
