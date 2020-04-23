Donald Trump supporters protesting stay-at-home orders are, in effect, demanding the right to infect themselves and others with COVID-19 even if it causes death, another instance of Trump’s ability to bring out the worst in people.
There’s a “social” disease here related to different interpretations of the principle, “the greatest good for the greatest number of people.”
One’s a reasoned interpretation promoting community solidarity.
Another’s a crude (“people are expendable”) interpretation promoting majority selfishness.
The protestors’ argument: Since the mortality rate is such a small percentage of the population, the overwhelming majority, who are not going to die, should not have to make catastrophic sacrifices for the sake of a small minority.
This argument is the same panicky, simple-minded, easiest way out that it was four months ago — except, now, we should know better.
We now know:
The pandemic affects much more than the mortality rate. It affects people personally related to the sick and dying, essential workers involved in medical and non-medical services, all people living in fear of the virus’ spread, people’s livelihoods, and the drain on the nation’s resources.
These harmful effects would have increased multiple times, if we ignored expert scientific advice about social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
These increased harmful effects will return if we open up the economy too soon.
We need a vaccine.
But right now, we need millions of tests/day and associated contact-tracing so we know the risk situation of our population of 328 million, in opening the economy.
The pandemic is the catastrophe. Sacrifices only become catastrophic if we let it attack community solidarity, which includes dealing with the problem of livelihoods threatened in combatting the pandemic.
Ron Yezzi
Mankato
