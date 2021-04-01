Black lives do matter. Asian lives do matter. Latino lives do matter. Indeed, all lives do matter.
However, protesting in the streets does not matter. Protests only call attention to the issue of racism in this country. They do nothing to change it. The only way to change it is to remove from office those elected officials who promote and enact laws that are designed to suppress the ability of non-white citizens to vote.
The legislation signed into law by the governor of Georgia is the most recent example, but there will be more. Organizations, such as Black Lives Matter, must fight back, not with bullets but with ballots. Their response should be to turn out to vote in numbers even larger than in the 2020 presidential election. Those who wish to suppress the vote should be made to realize that the only thing they have accomplished is to awaken a sleeping giant.
They can only be defeated at the polls, not in the streets.
Gordon Gibbs
Mankato
