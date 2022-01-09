It is never acceptable to threaten or harass an elected official. However, disagreements and debates about important policy changes are important to democracy.
Having diverse and transparent conversations, where all stakeholders within our community are invited to participate is an important function of a healthy community.
I was recently invited to a private meeting to address my concerns about Mankato Area Public Schools policies. During this meeting, I pointed out that state statute 122A.70, said, "may include," prior to the section addressing affinity groups and pay based on race, and thus they were not required to include this section in MAPS policy 466.
The director of administrative services acknowledged they could exclude the section but at the school board meeting, said they were "obligated" to pass the full policy. Neither of the school board members on the policy board questioned these remarks, nor did the superintendent.
As residents we should not tolerate a school that judges their students and staff based on their racial identity. By viewing every facet of society through the lens of skin color and race, we are desecrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It is not only concerning that school administration suggests discriminatory policies to the school board, but also does not openly announce discussion about such policies.
In July, they passed an equity framework, which says, "a racial equity lens is a vital decision making tool, at the policy and practice level." A decision based on surveying 117 "stakeholders." Their current decision was passed with even less input.
Every community stakeholder has a right to be upset that decisions are being made when they are never consulted.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato

