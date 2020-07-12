As adults, each of us are responsible for our own health and well being by the many choices we make every day.
Choices count. Yes, we are free to make our own choices good or bad. However, when it comes to the contagious infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus our singular choices are not enough.
We soon see how we are in this together in battling an invisible, life-threatening enemy. A public health crisis like this pandemic takes public action to support our individual efforts.
Fortunately for us, Mankato 's City Council, mayor and city manager — working on our behalf — considered the need for an emergency ordinance to protect the health and safety of us all. They welcomed the thoughts and concerns of their constituents, held a public hearing Monday, listened patiently for an hour-and-a-half to the citizens for and against this controversial measure and expressed their gratitude for the many views shared.
As Dr. Keith Stelter, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, said in Wednesday's Free Press, “Wearing masks is an important and safe tool in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 along with maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested if you have symptoms.”
We owe a debt of gratitude to the City Council, mayor and city manager for all their time and effort to design a detailed temporary ordinance, hold a public hearing and take courageous public action for our health and safety.
There are many heroes working tirelessly not only in government, in our hospitals and clinics but in our labs, businesses and industries; as well as volunteers and all of us wearing masks to protect each other.
Janet Prehn
Madison Lake
