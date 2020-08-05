I was grateful to read Dennis Durand’s My View “Cops put themselves in harm’s way to protect us” in Saturday’s Free Press.
We have had tragedies in the Mankato area, but we’ve also had victories involving law enforcement. As a psychiatric nurse, I have worked with many officers over the years who have done an outstanding job of protecting our most vulnerable citizens.
I had the privilege of teaching Mental Health First Aid to 18 members of our local law enforcement team in March. By limiting class size to 10, we are resuming classes this month. Our local law enforcement team members are taking great strides to learn about cultural diversity, mental illness and substance use disorders.
We need them. They need us. Let’s collaborate.
I have two posters on my front lawn: “ Black Lives Matter” and “We Support and Pray for our Police.”
We can collaborate and work together. Let’s do.
Mary Beth Trembley
North Mankato
