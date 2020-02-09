As you know, I am pro-life and against abortion. How aware are most parents to what is being taught their children in most public schools?
Many American public schools have become morally toxic, especially for the hearts and minds of children from religious families. The threat does not come from the dedicated teachers who are trying to do their jobs, but from progressive ideologues who have become our nation's education elites.
If you wonder why your fourth grader comes home sounding like a "social justice warrior," you can thank the the national network of state teachers of the year. Even while public schools are becoming instruments for leftist social reform, they are failing at their core mission to educate children in basic academic subjects.
The latest assessment is devastating. They now promote risky sexual behavior to vulnerable teens as sexual "rights." Lessons are designed to encourage children to reject the beliefs and the authority of their parents.
Examples of what is being taught are too graphic to print. Young teens are encouraged to experiment with anal and oral sex. They are being taught how to get "secret" abortions. No mention that abortion is killing a real living baby.
Thirty years of surveys of over 100,000 children by the Nehemiah Institute show how Christian children who attend public schools lose their Christian views.
What happens in public schools matters. From their ranks come future teachers, doctors, lawyers and perhaps our president. Our children are being converted and turned against their faith and parents. The teaching of wrong sex and killing babies is just plain wrong. All parents need to decide if they want to risk their children to public schools.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
