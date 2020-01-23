The honesty demonstrated by a woman Jan. 16 has left me grateful.

After unloading my groceries into my car, I left my purse in the grocery cart. My possible excuse of my stupidity was I was hurrying due to the cold.

Fortunately, a thoughtful, kind woman turned my purse into the customer service department in the store.

Upon arriving home I discovered my enormous mistake and phoned Walmart. Of course, I was asked a description of the purse and I confirmed my identity. After I was put on "hold" for a time, the gentleman returned to the phone and said, “Yes, a woman just now turned it in.”

The relief I felt was overwhelming. I was told my purse would be locked up until I came to retrieve it.

This kind citizenship with honesty is something I will never forget.

It was my birthday and this gift was timely.

Whoever you are, thank you.

Robin Laumann

St. Peter

