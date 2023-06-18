Like many parents of Loyola Catholic School students, I have attended the development meetings regarding the potential addition of an Adult and Teen Challenge recovery center near the Loyola campus.
I’ve tried to keep an open mind, though it has been a challenge. A truly open mind requires a willingness to be persuaded, and it’s difficult to persuade me a recovery center within a dodgeball’s toss of an elementary school is a good idea, no matter how secure and well managed. Despite my reservations, I’ve been persuaded to a degree.
I’ve been persuaded a recovery center is a necessary addition to the city. I’ve been persuaded that Adult and Teen Challenge does an excellent job with recovery and can mitigate the negative impact the recovery center will have on Loyola schools.
I’m not, however, entirely persuaded, because there is still some negative impact. There is still a cost. That cost will be paid by the students of Loyola school for generations to come.
Other than making good business sense, I’m not persuaded building the recovery center next to Loyola is more beneficial than building it at another location.
The meetings have been contentious but informative, leading me to believe Drummer Development and Adult and Teen Challenge also approached these meetings with open minds. Assuming this is true, I have to wonder what would persuade them to walk away from this deal. If the safety and education of children isn’t enough to persuade them, what would?
It’s an important question. I hope Drummer Development and Adult and Teen Challenge have considered it and will soon have an answer.
Joshua Johnson
Mankato
