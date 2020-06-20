Part of the “Minnesota nice” ethos is to look away from things that are hard to see. It’s been devastating to see the events of the past few weeks.
Injustice is not nice. Injustice sparks anger. Righting injustice requires confronting that is hard. I believe it also requires compassion, kindness and willingness to listen.
The Mankato community needs to take a long, hard, honest, unfaltering look at police brutality against our black and brown neighbors, and we need to do something about it now. We cannot claim that “it’s not happening here,” because it is.
My white daughter’s experience of a police stop is a verbal warning and a kindly reprimand. Yet her black male friends get bruises and broken noses and “oh, never mind, we’ll let you go, because we can’t find anything to charge you with.” Her Latina friend rides in a car with a white boy who rolls through a stop sign and finds herself charged with a felony for the cannabis in his car that they both paid for. She goes to jail, and he goes home. These are the types of disparities in policing we have in Mankato.
I urge police reform now, implementing actions listed in the NAACP’s Pathways to Police Reform. We need to decide what kind of Mankato we want to be. I want a welcoming, inclusive Mankato. I want Minnesota to be nice for everyone. And I wish that “Minnesota nice” involved acknowledging a need for change when things aren’t “nice.” Minnesota nice cannot be white silence anymore.
Lynn Rozen
Mankato
